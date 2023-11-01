BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after multiple guns were reported stolen from a residence in Londonderry Township.

The crime happened sometime between Sept. 4 and Oct. 15 when an unknown person(s) got into a residence on Hyndman Road and stole five guns.

Stolen:

Glock, Inc. Burnt bronze Glock 19 GEN 4 – $400

Glock, Inc. Black cherry Glock 43X with engraved roses – $400

Glock, Inc. Black Glock 20 GEN 4 – $450

Sig Arms/Sig Sauer Grayish Blue SIG 229 – $600

F.N. Manufacturing desert tan FN 509C – $600

Black Alien Gear holster for Glock 19 – $25

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Bedford at 814-623-6133.