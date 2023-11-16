ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are investigating after reports of multiple gunshots being heard Wednesday night in the City.

Police responded to the scene on Walnut Avenue between 27th and 28th Streets on Wednesday, Nov. 15 around 10:30 p.m.

While details are limited at this time, no injuries were reported.

Altoona police are investigating.

