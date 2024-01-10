SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying who stole multiple items at Seven Springs.

On Jan. 3, PSP received a report that a Twin Sister Jones snowboard was stolen from Seven Springs. The snowboard had been left outside on the ski racks while the victim went inside, and when they returned to the racks the board was gone.

The board is described as having a picture of wooden planks with blue mountains on top and the bottom is light pink with “Jones” written in black. The value of the board was $886.

On Jan. 8, PSP received two additional reports of theft from the resort. A teal half-fold wallet, valued at $20, and a Vermont driver’s license were stolen from a bookbag the victim had left in the changing area.

The second theft also occurred in the changing area, where multiple personal items were stolen from a duffel bag. The following items were reported stolen.

Brown Tommy Hilfiger wallet – $50

Two Pa. driver’s licenses

Vera Bradley lanyard and wallet – $100

Car key for a 2018 Ford Escape – $100

Health insurance card

Saint Francis school ID

$60 cash

USSCO Federal Credit Union Visa debit card

Anyone with information related to any of the thefts is asked to contact either Trooper Maurer at 814-445-4104 or Trooper Vigne at 814-445-4104.