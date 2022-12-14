CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ahead of Thursday’s potential storms local municipalities are buckling up and preparing for the worst.

In Sandy Township, officials are asking residents to stay home and most importantly check on people they know. Officials also say that businesses will be closed tomorrow and many places will have employees work from home.

“We know that we’re gonna get some ice we’re probably gonna have some power outages and trees down and we know that we’re gonna get some significant snow,” Sandy Township Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Bickel said. “We just don’t know the accumulation depth yet total. So you need to be prepared you need to think about batteries for your flashlights and if you have any portable power you need to check that now.”

Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh says they will have crews ready in the morning to pre-treat roads. Arbaugh says that this will begin around 3 a.m.

With consolidation, Sandy Township and the City of DuBois held a joint winter weather operations training put on by LTAP, PennDOT, and North Central Training to be more efficient with treating weather road conditions.