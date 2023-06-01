BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend’s father in 2021 and will serve up to 60 years in prison.

Tico Octavious Franklin, 40, pleaded guilty in March to third-degree murder and was sentenced by a Bedford County Court Judge to 30 to 60 years, Attorney General Michelle Henry announced.

In April 2021, 64-year-old Brian Hunter was called for help and arrived at his daughter’s home where a domestic dispute was taking place. Hunter asked Franklin to leave before Franklin pulled out a handgun and shot the man.

Hunter tried to escape behind his vehicle, but Franklin followed and continued to shoot him. Hunter’s two grandchildren were present through this event, the Office of the Attorney General said.

Following the killing, Franklin took his girlfriend’s keys and fled in her car. He was arrested days later in Baltimore.

“This man answered a call for help from his family and was met with a hail of gunfire from Tico Franklin,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “It will be several decades before this defendant will see the possibility of re-entering society.”

Franklin also pleaded guilty to robbery of a motor vehicle, and three counts of reckless endangerment.

The Office of Attorney General assumed jurisdiction over the case in 2022 following a referral from the Bedford County District Attorney’s Office.