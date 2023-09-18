HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Nehemiah Project is hosting Music in the Park on Monday at Legion Park in Hollidaysburg.

The event will start at 6 p.m. and will feature live performances by Brooke Robertson and Seventh Day Slumber, with special guest Magdalene Rose.

Tickets are available to purchase online or at the gate.

Children aged 5 and under will be admitted free. The event will also have special activities for children, including face painting.

There will be food for sale at the concert and proceeds of those sales will support the ministries of The Hub for Health and Wholeness.