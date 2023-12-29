HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Throughout Pennsylvania, reports of mystery notes inside sealed food packaging have been growing. Just recently, one of these notes was found at a state park in Huntington County

The note, which doesn’t make a direct threat but does reference conspiracy theories and shootings was discovered on the Standing Stone Trail at Greenwood Furnace State Park.

A photo of the note was sent in from a viewer who said she found it back on Nov. 5.

Photo taken by Lacie Hostetler at Greenwood Furnace State Park, Huntingdon County

The contents of the note are similar to a note that was recently discovered inside a sealed cereal box in Luzerne County.

At this time, it is unknown if there are any investigations into this locally.

Our sister station, WBRE in Wilkes Barre said while an FBI spokesperson had no comment, federal lawmakers are now getting involved.

Reports of these notes are said to be growing and the concern isn’t so much what the notes say. The biggest concern is how they are ending up in sealed packaging and other places.

If you have come across one of these notes, WTAJ would be interested in speaking with you and can be reached at newsemail@wtajtv.com.