BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The NAACP is calling for violent threats against the Aviation Inn to stop once and for all. The threats stem from a now ex-employee writing the N-word on a woman of color’s receipt on May 18 that sparked outrage in the community.

“We received pretty significant threats, from people coming to shoot up the place, to a group coming from Brooklyn to take care of business… so I mean we’re just kind of pushing through,” said Aviation Inn owner Allen Butterbaugh.

The NAACP says it does not condone violence and is asking the community to not retaliate against the Inn for the actions of the individual who was let go, as the investigation concluded the incident to be isolated.

“Keeping the act of the individual separate from what we’ve seen of Mr. Butterbaugh and his restaurant is going to be very paramount, in the sense that they should not be held accountable in a more extreme way than the part they had to play in it,” said NAACP 1st Vice President Darius Morgan. “So we just want to make that very, very clear, as far as the Aviation Inn, Mr. Butterbaugh and the actual perpetrator of the Aviation Inn goes.”

After meeting with Butterbaugh, President Andrae Holsey says the two were able to talk about ways they could move forward, which included agreeing to come up with a code of conduct.

“It would be a standard for employees to follow in their actions and interactions with guests and with the public,” said Holsey.

With a new framework in the works, Holsey says he’s hopeful for the Aviation Inn and that something like this will never happen again.