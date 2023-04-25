CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– People from all around Black Lick Valley filled the Nanty Glo Fire Hall Tuesday evening, to listen to officials about the future of the Ebandjieff Community Health Center.

The clinic has been closed since February due to several structural issues with the building. Officials with Conemaugh Health told the crowd that it is in need of multiple repairs including fixes to the foundation, a new roof and some new walls inside due to water damage. Nonetheless, it’s something that they are planning to take on.

“So we got quotes now from a roofing contractor to fix the roof,” Vice President of Operation with Conemaugh Health Tony Campagna said. “And actually, this week we received the excavating quote. And they both seem very reasonable. We are using local contractors to do that.”

Since the closure of the clinic, some patients have had to travel to Johnstown or farther to receive treatment. Something that Campagna says they are going to stop.

There is no timetable set for when the clinic could reopen, but Campagna is optimistic that it is feasible for its open by the end of the year, August at the earliest. Right now it is dependent on when the construction workers will be able to get the work done.

Nanty Glo resident Betty Jean McKinstry says that she feels better knowing that an important piece of their community will still be around. She remembers when she was younger and had to go to the clinic after getting hit by her brother’s toy.

“I needed stitches and my dad was working afternoon an shift and his best friend brought me down to the Ebandjieff Clinic to get my stitches put in,” McKinstry said. “This is our community, this is a part of our community, it’s like a member of our community is the clinic.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

One person in the audience asked whether patients would still need to travel to Ebensburg to get blood work done. Campagna responded saying that they are hoping that in the future blood work should be able to be done at the center itself.