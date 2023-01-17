LEGO sets are educational for young people, teaching them to follow instructions and problem solve while also improving dexterity.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Nanty Glo Public Library is inviting all child LEGO builders to join its monthly LEGO Club.

The monthly program is held on the third Tuesday of every month and allows children to design and build their own LEGO creations. Each build will be based on a monthly theme picked by the club. The library also accepts LEGO brick donations.

The program is open to children ages 6 through 12. Participation in this free and no registration is required. Build time at the library will be available from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone interested in the club can call (814) 749-0111.