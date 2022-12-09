CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Nanty Glo Fire department is hosting a hot chocolate crawl and participants will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite.

The crawl will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 3 – 6 p.m. There will be free parking at the fire department and all stops, except one, will be within walking distance. Six to Go is located at 1605 Shoemaker Street so make sure to hit that spot as you make your way into town.

In total there are 12 stops in the crawl and each will have a small cup of hot chocolate available. Remember as you taste each one, keep track of your favorites and then vote for the best one at the Fire Department. You can place your votes until 6:30 p.m.

During the event, there will also be craft vendors as well as restaurants open. So you’re invited to visit and get a bite to eat. The craft fair will be open from 1 – 6 p.m.

Here is the list of locations in which hot chocolate will be available:

Nanty Glo United Methodist Church Nanty Glo Public Library Marlene’s Pizza One Stop Sandwhich Shop Poppy’s Flowers Nanty Glo Fire Department Blacklick Valley EMS Heroes Tavern Almost Home First Baptist Church of Nanty Glo Al’s Pizza Six to Go

For more information, you can check out the Nanty Glo Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The event is family friendly and all are welcome to join in for the holiday festive fun.