CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – National Alpaca Farm Day is September 26, and Lilly Mountain Alpacas is looking to celebrate the occasion.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the farm will be hosting several lessons on the farm as well as a multitude of kids’ activities. From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., the public is invited to come to the farm and participate in several activities as well as be entered in door prizes.

At 10 a.m. there will be basic needle felting lessons that cost $10 and at 12 p.m. felted soap lessons that cost $12.

You’ll have the opportunity to feel alpaca fleece, shop for alpaca products, tour the farm and learn about raising alpacas.

The farm also have several kids activities planned.

The farm reminds those interested in coming that no pets are allowed. Lilly Mountain Alpacas is located at 448 Mountain Road in Lilly, Pennsylvania.