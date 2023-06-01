PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — The sweetest day of the year is here. That’s of course, National Donut Day which falls on the first Friday of June each year.

In 1938, the Salvation Army started National Doughnut Day to pay tribute to the female volunteers, known as “doughnut lassies.” who provided the treats to soldiers on the front lines during World War 1.

Doughnut and donut are interchangeable as both spellings are correct. According to Grammarly, the shorter spelling “donut” started gaining traction in the first half of the twentieth century and is mostly used in the United States.

To celebrate National Donut Day some stores, locally and nationally, are giving out free donuts on June 2.

Duck Donuts

Customers can walk in and a free cinnamon sugar donut, no purchase necessary.

Dunkin’

Customers can get a free classic donut on with a purchase of any beverage.

Scotty’s Donuts (DuBois)

Scotty’s Donuts is doing something a bit different for the holiday. On their Facebook, they’ve posted a photo and are asking customers to guess how many donuts there are. The four closest will win a free half dozen. Winners will be announced Friday, June 2.

7-Eleven

Customers can get a free donut with the purchase of another donut.