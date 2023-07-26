BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A community event in Bedford County looks to bring residents and local law enforcement together to promote safe and caring neighborhoods.

National Night Out is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is organized by the Bedford Borough Police Department along with other local law enforcement and first responders.

This year’s event will take place on Penn Street in Bedford between West and Juliana Streets in front of the Police and Fire Stations. There will be area police departments with police cars as well as first responders, community services, community organizations, churches, businesses and more.

Community members will be able to meet police officers, tour police and fire vehicles, watch safety demonstrations and more. There will also be children’s activities such as photo ops.

In addition, the event will have games, activities and giveaways. Admission as well as many activities at the event will be free.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information about the event can be found on the Bedford County Chamber website.