JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)–The National Park Service of Western Pennsylvania wants to remind people that 33 miles of trails are within the region’s five national parks.

Park Rangers held a press conference Friday afternoon highlighting these trails and their significance to the community. These vary by length and difficulty; however, they spread among the parks (Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, Johnstown Flood National Memorial, Flight 93 National Memorial, Fort Necessity National Battlefield, and Friendship Hill National Historic Site.)

Superintendent of the National Park Units of Western Pennsylvania Stephen Clark said they’ve noticed how the trails are underutilized or unheard of by the community. While they do draw national and international traffic, the community can benefit from knowing these trails are nearby.

“They are as far away from Union Town, the southwestern part of the state, all the way up towards Altoona,” Clark said. “So, depending on which community you live in, that particular park unit may be your closest trail. I feel the NPS trails are underutilized largely because I don’t think the community realizes they exist.”

The trails are meant for everybody, regardless of age or fitness level. Additionally, they have many purposes, including recreation, providing a history lesson, or serving as a remembrance trail. Park Ranger and Public Information Officer Elizabeth Shope said these trails are excellent free opportunities for everyone.

“We have trails for everyone, whether you’re interested in learning about history while hiking through our parks or quiet contemplation and remembrance,” Shope said. “They vary in terms of length and mileage. If you’re looking for a challenging hike.”

The press conference also highlights the local partners to work closely with the National Park Services. These partners help draw traffic in addition to helping with extensions and maintenance.

Clark mentioned how some of the maintenance is done by the volunteers. He said certain groups strictly work on the upkeep, and others help with tourism and teach the site’s history.

Volunteer opportunities are dependent on the national site location. However, it’s something the NPS wants to continue to stress that these opportunities are available.

“Across our parks, we have trail volunteers. That’s all they do is maintain our trails because our maintenance staff just can’t keep up with the overgrowth and things of that nature,” Clark said. “So that’s why we’ll also continually talk opportunities for the community to come in and join a friends group or volunteer group.”

These parks also come as destination sites because of their involvement in the 9/11 trail. This trail was signed into law by President Biden last October to memorialize the victims of the attacks on 9/11. It connects the three target points into a 1300-mile path.

The traffic that gets drawn to those sites will encourage visitation for others. While Clark said there’s a while before everything is complete, the outcome will be beneficial.

“Our three parks impact the 911 trail,” Clark said. “I think it’s going to mean nothing but really good days ahead, and I think it’ll bring good visitation to our region even more than it is right now.”

The National Parks are open from sunrise to sunset. Details on the trails can be found on the website.