ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Pennsylvania man has been arrested for having over $96,000 worth of methamphetamine and heroin.

Kamer Ricketts was arrested on Thursday, June 1 for his involvement in a kidnapping, according to the Altoona Police Department (APD). On May 21, Altoona officers responded to a kidnapping and sexual assault and determined that Ricketts was a suspect.

Before the kidnapping and assault, Ricketts had active warrants out of Allegheny Township Police and Logan Township Police. He was wanted for both discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and for possessing 1.5 pounds of meth and 7 ounces of crack, according to APD.

Ricketts also had an active warrant through the Pennsylvania State Parole after he plead guilty to an attempted homicide charge, according to APD. Officers assisted the US Marshals and determined that Ricketts was in the city of Altoona. At 10:36 p.m. on Thursday, members of the US Marshals, APD Tactical Response Team, APD Narcotics, and agents with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and Ricketts was taken into custody.

Rickets was found to have $2,000 in cash and a handgun, according to APD. Along with the cash and gun the following items were recovered by APD Narcotics:

Approximately 6 pounds of methamphetamine. This amount of methamphetamine has a value of approximately $80,000.

Approximately 64 grams of brown powder that was consistent with heroin. This product has an approximate value of $16,000.

Two electronic scales and a spoon for packaging.

A Ruger GP100 .357 magnum revolver.

Photo provided by Altoona Police Department

Photo provided by Altoona Police Department

Ricketts is facing charges of Kidnapping, Rape, Robbery, Intimidation of witnesses, Unlawful restraint, Sexual extortion, False imprisonment, Indecent assault, Possession with intent to deliver, possessing a firearm illegally along with several others.

The following agencies assisted in the arrest: