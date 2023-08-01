ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Pittsburgh residents have been arrested and nearly $10,000 worth of drugs were seized in Altoona Monday.

Logan Township Police said they were alerted, along with the Blair County Drug Task Force, of possible narcotics trafficking at an apartment on the 100 block of East 6th Avenue in Altoona involving two people from Pittsburgh and large quantities of heroin and cocaine.

Officers began surveillance at the address and soon observed two males, later identified as James Watts Jr. and an unnamed juvenile, enter the residence with bookbags.

According to Logan Township Police, officers made contact with multiple people they saw leaving the residence and seized 19 packets of heroin from a man. The criminal complaint shows he was taken into custody and told police that the “two dudes from Pittsburgh” were in the apartment.

While filing for a search warrant, officers said they saw the Pittsburgh duo leave the house. A marked cruiser with a Logan Township and Altoona officer attempted to stop them before being led on a short foot chase.

Watts and the teen were ultimately caught and taken into custody.

Watts was allegedly found with 7.2 grams of crack cocaine ($750), 4.7 grams of cocaine ($470), 4.6 grams of raw heroin ($1,700), 264 packets of heroin ($2,640), 42 Xanax pills ($420) and $472 in cash.

The teen was also found with drugs including 4.3 grams of cocaine ($450), 272 packets of heroin ($2,720), 10 Alprazolam pills ($100), 2.8 grams of marijuana ($20) and $365.56 in cash.

After getting the search warrant, officers said two functioning digital scales were found in the residence.

Logan Township Police said that Watts will be charged with criminal conspiracy, five counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, one count of escape, one count of resisting arrest, five counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The total street amount of narcotics seized totaled to be approximately $9,270.00 dollars.

The total amount of currency seized totaled $837.56 dollars.

According to court documents, Watts was arraigned and placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $50,000. The teen was released to a family member with charges pending through juvenile court.