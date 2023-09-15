(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor and Industry is receiving nearly $10 million toward improving career opportunities for students with disabilities.

The grant is part of the Pathways to Partnerships Project which supports partnerships between state vocational rehab agencies, educational agencies and federally funded centers for independent living. This helps students with disabilities become self-sufficient after high school.

The money is being awarded through the U.S. Department of Education which awarded nearly $199 million in funding to multiple agencies.

“The Department is committed to providing children and youth with disabilities the support they need to access self-advocacy training, career pathways and independent living. The Pathways to Partnerships will bridge gaps from school to adult life, independent living, and career success,” said Glenna Wright-Gallo, Assistant Secretary for the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS), which oversees RSA. “This investment will not only require state and local agencies to improve outcomes for individuals with disabilities by finding innovative ways of working together, but it will also look to unlock post-school and career success for those individuals.”

The Department awarded recipients of the Pathways to Partnership grants the full funding for a five-year project period meaning successful applicants receive all project funds at the beginning of year one.