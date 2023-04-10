ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are conducting a theft investigation after receiving a report that numerous plants at Kellers Greenhouse were stolen.

Troopers were made aware of the situation on March 24 around 11 p.m. They were told that 194 plants/pots with an estimated value of $2,000 were stolen from the greenhouse located along Brandy Camp Road in Fox Township.

Details remain limited as the investigation continues.

Anyone with further information can reach out to state police in Ridgway at 814-776-6136.