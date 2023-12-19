CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced nearly $3.1 million in grants for projects in the area on Tuesday.

Ten projects received funding ranging from water and sewer improvements to arts and culture organizations.

Below is a list of awarded grants.

$1.135 million – to the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority for efficiency upgrades at the Dornick Point Wastewater Treatment Plant in West Taylor Township.

$1.263 million – to the Ebensburg Municipal Authority to build a stormwater collection and conveyance system and for improvements to its Ogden tank.

$212,500 – to Jackson East Taylor Sewer Authority to replace pump station generators at the sewage facility in Jackson Township.

$205,923 – to Nanty Glo Water Authority to replace the Edwards Street waterline.

$90,499 – to Southwestern Cambria County Water Authority for its Newtown pressure-reducing valve pit replacement project in Conemaugh Township.

$20,969 – to Community Art Center of Cambria County for operating and marketing expenses for the Arts Organization in Westmont.

$99,000 – to Community Foundation for the Alleghenies for Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts to distribute pandemic recovery payments to arts and culture professionals.

$24,449 – to the Johnstown Heritage Association for marketing.

$28,360 – to the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra for operating expenses.

$17,517 – to The BottleWorks Inc. Ethnic Center for operational costs.

“One of my priorities as state representative is to ensure that the region receives its fair share of state funding, and this funding is no exception,” Burns said. “The projects these grants will fund may not be exciting, but they’re important to the region’s quality of life – and perhaps even more importantly, will save local taxpayers money.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The grants come from the H20 PA Program, Small Water and Sewer Program and the PA Arts Culture Recovery Program, which are administered by the Commonwealth of Financing Authority.