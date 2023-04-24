BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Law enforcement agencies across Blair County are sharing their collection results from this past weekend’s Spring DEA Drug Take Back Day.

On Saturday, April 22, residents had the opportunity to safely throw away any old or unused medications. Seven law enforcement agencies set up collection sites at various locations and yielded a total of 283.8 pounds of prescription drugs.

Here are the following agencies and amounts collected by each:

Allegheny Township Police: 93 lbs collected

Altoona Police: 41 lbs collected

Blair County Sheriff Office: 67.2 lbs collected

Penn State University Police-Altoona: 6.8 lbs collected

Martinsburg Boro Police: 66.1 lbs collected

Department of Veteran Affairs Police: 0 Collected

Greenfield Township Police: 9.7 lbs collected

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Blair County law enforcement agencies remind residents to always dispose of any unused or unwanted prescription drugs in a proper and safe manner.