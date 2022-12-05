BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation is underway after state police were told unknown suspects stole $2,900 worth of racing equipment before taking off on UTVs.

On Friday, Nov. 25, at 3:30 a.m., the suspects arrived on a private property located at the 3600 block of Woodbury Pike in Woodbury Township and then left, troopers noted in the police report. An hour later, it’s reported they returned and stole multiple items from inside the owner’s racing trailers.

The owner told police the following was stolen:

Racing helmet with “39” on the side ($1,200 value)

Black racing helmet ($600 value)

Misc. race car parts ($500 value)

Black Simpson Viper racing helmet ($600)

The suspects then fled in side-by-side vehicles.

Anyone with information can reach out to state police in Bedford at 814-623-6133.