BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nearly $43,000 in unclaimed property has been returned to Bedford County thanks to Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity.

The $42,812.70 in unclaimed property returned to the county includes 49 individual properties with the oldest one dating back to 1978. The properties returned include funds from accounts payable checks, cashier`s checks, checking accounts, claims payment checks, expense checks, money orders, and other forms of unclaimed property.

“Since taking office, I’ve visited Bedford, Pleasantville and Everett and I know that the residents of Bedford County work hard and want to know that every taxpayer dollars is being used wisely,” Garrity said. “This is a great example of how Treasury works with local agencies to return unclaimed property and it’s a good reminder that unclaimed property isn’t just waiting for individuals and businesses, but also for counties, municipalities and school districts. This money doesn’t belong to the state, and I encourage everyone to check our website to see if they have any money waiting for them.”

Unclaimed property can include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, insurance policies, contents of forgotten safe deposit boxes and more. The Treasury is currently trying to return more than $4 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners across the commonwealth.

More information about unclaimed property can be found on the Pennsylvania Treasury website.