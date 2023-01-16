CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers are investigating after nearly $50,000 in copper wire was stolen from Big Dog Mining in Woodward Township.

Troopers were called the Big Dog Mining on Henderson Street after 800 feet of copper wire was stolen sometime between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, according to the report.

The copper was allegedly stolen in eight 100ft sections and is “large diameter.” The value of the wire is between $30,000 and $50,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police out of Clearfield at 814-857-3800.