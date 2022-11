SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are actively investigating the theft of approximately 130 gallons of diesel fuel in Paint Township.

Sometime between Oct. 28 and Oct. 31, an unknown person(s) stole disel fuel from a backhoe and front-end loader on Graham Avenue. Police said the estimated value of the fuel is $780.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset at 814-445-4104.