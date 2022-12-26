BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Due to weather conditions one Blair County group was forced to postpone their annual holiday brunch.

The Nehemiah Project was scheduled to host their annual Christmas brunch on Saturday, Dec. 24, but the freezing temperatures caused them to postpone the event.

However, the group says that event will still take place just at a later date. The brunch has been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The brunch will take place at The Wright Place for Kids in Altoona.

The Wright Place for Kids is located at 1809 11th Street.