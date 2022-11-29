CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to the CDC in the United States, there are 264,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer each year and about 2,500 men.

At Penn Highlands Clearfield a new $400,000 3-D Mammogram machine is being called a game changer. This machine will allow radiologists to see the internal breast tissue from multiple angles.

“The goal is to detect a problem before you can feel it,” Supervisor of Women’s Imaging Leah Smith said.

Traditional mammography produces just two images of each breast, a side-to-side view and a top-to-bottom view.

A 3D mammography produces many X-ray images of the breasts from multiple angles to create a digital 3-dimensional rendering of internal breast tissue. This allows radiologists to view the breast in 1-millimeter ‘slices’ rather than just the full thickness from the top and the side.

3D mammography can be used for routine screening mammography and may be particularly effective for women with dense breast tissue or those at high risk for developing breast cancer.

Research suggests that radiologists can more accurately interpret results from 3D mammography in dense breast tissue, which can lead to fewer false-positive and false-negative readings.

The 3D mammography procedure resembles that of traditional mammography. The procedure takes place in a private room and is conducted by a radiologic technologist. The woman undergoing 3D mammography is required to remove any clothing above the waist, as well as any jewelry or other objects that might interfere with the imaging process.

During the procedure, the woman is positioned before a 3D mammography machine and her breasts are held in place by two compression plates. The pressure placed on the breasts by the compression plates can cause discomfort but only lasts for a few seconds. This machine is vital to have in Clearfield County due to the area being vastly rural.

“That is the key, to be able to provide such great equipment and top of the line machine to the rural community is definitely very important especially since we have a lot of older people in the community and people who don’t have transportation,” Smith said.

When ready, the radiologic technologist will start the 3D mammography machine and a robotic arm will move in an arc over the woman’s breasts as multiple X-ray images are taken. The dose is similar to film mammography and is only slightly higher than in standard 2D digital mammography.

The scan itself takes less than two to three seconds per view. The entire procedure takes approximately 10 to 20 minutes.

“Obviously we want people to do your self-breast exams, pay attention, you know your body more than anybody but having that yearly screening is that extra tool to be able to detect something you can’t feel before it’s a problem,” Smith said.

According to the American Cancer Society, the median age to receive a diagnosis is 62 and overall there is a 1 in 8 chance a woman will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

However, with advancements in technology like 3D mammograms and treatments death rates have decreased by 43% since 1989.

“If you’re in a group with your friends and you look around and you see one of those people could be affected so breast cancer is very survivable,” Smith said.

To schedule a mammogram you can call Penn Highlands Clearfield at 768-2276.