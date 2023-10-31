TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Tyrone borough residents are showing their respect towards all first responders through a project that took four and a half years to complete.

First Responders Monument now sits at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 10th Street and serves as a symbol to those who serve in the fire, police, and EMS services—showing their dedication and commitment to keeping our communities safe.

The council wanted to honor all first responders on the monument as a sign of appreciation for their contributions to the community, according to borough manager Ardean Latchford.

“We wanted to recognize our first responders and I know everybody in every community has good first responders but were kind of partial to ours and we think ours are the best and we wanted to do something to honor and recognize their efforts,” Latchford said.

The bureau said they will add picnic tables to the areas and they hope that the community will visit the park to reflect on our local heroes and enjoy the scenery.