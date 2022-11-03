CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – An affordable women’s apparel retail store is now open in the DuBois Mall.

The Daily Thread offers casual, career, holiday, and lounge apparel. The store is owned by the supplier and manufacturer NYC Alliance which also manufactures clothing for other retailers including Macy’s, JCPenny, Ross, and TJ Maxx.

One thing that sets the store apart from competitors is the ones working to make sure that women have a positive view and body image.

“We’re a women’s apparel retail store that offers affordable fashion for everybody, every size, we offer sizes extra small all the way to 3X,” Store Manager, Marla Ell, said. “So we believe everybody is beautiful and we’re able to offer cheaper prices because our owner is also our supplier and our manufacturer.”

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.