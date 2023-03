ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A new grocery store is set to open this summer in St. Marys.

A new ALDI is set to be built along Million Dollar Highway between the Dominos Pizza and the Dollar General store in the St. Marys Plaza.

The new location will bring in approximately 25 jobs according to the city manager.

They’re hiring for multiple positions starting at $14.50 an hour.