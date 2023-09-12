ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Commissioners hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the new amphitheater at Valley View County Park.

Commissioner Amy Webster explained the completed upgrade will now give the community more opportunity to enjoy the outdoors together.

“So much beauty in this area and I think that if we can attract people here just to visit some of them might decide to stay here,” Webster said. “Put down their roots and start a business and a family and just become a part of this community. I see these next few years as an opportunity for that.”

Ribbon cutting for the newly renovated Valley View amphitheater

Ribbon cutting for the newly renovated Valley View amphitheater

Ribbon cutting for the newly renovated Valley View

This amphitheater replaced the existing performance deck with a three-sided band shell. The facility includes new electrical service, lighting, and water.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

It also features two rain gardens, paved parking, and a paved walking path from the parking area which provides ADA-compliant accessibility to an ADA seating area.