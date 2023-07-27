ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new Arby’s is set to enter the Altoona scene, this time inside of the Logan Town Center, Logan Township officials confirmed.

The new store, which will be the second Arby’s in Altoona, has been approved by the township to open in the shopping center between Sweet Frog and Men’s Warehouse — just a few steps from Chipotle.

Approved location of new Arby’s in Altoona

Chairman of the Township Board of Supervisors, James Patterson, confirmed that this new store will exist along with the current store on Plank Road. Both stores will be under the same franchisee.

WTAJ reached out to Inspire Brands, who owns Arby’s, for more information about plans, including information on a possible drive-thru at the location. A response was not available as of this writing, but we will keep the community up to date.