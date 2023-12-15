BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new Arby’s is opening next week in Roaring Spring.

Arby’s of Roaring Spring took to their Facebook page to announce they’re opening for business on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

“Hello all! We are opening Tuesday, December 19th at 10 a.m. We are excited to serve you!”

-Arby’s of Roaring Spring on Facebook.

The new store sits at 97 Nason Drive in Roaring Spring. They began teasing the store in February on their Facebook page and started hiring in August.

The store opening comes months after it was revealed that commissioners approved Arby’s to open a second location in Altoona — in the Logan Town Centre next to Chipotle, Sweet Frog and Men’s Warehouse.

Arby’s and others have been expanding as several national chains have been shuttering stores. A few days ago, a new Dollar General store also opened in Blair County. An Italian brewpub in Altoona just had a ribbon cutting as well. McDonald’s recently announced plans for the growth of new stores across the county over the next few years.