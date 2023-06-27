BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new store offering wine, cheese and art held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday in Bedford County.

The owners of Composition Art and Wine in downtown Bedford James Barefoot and Sara Letzo had a dream to create a place that incorporates something they both love.

“My husband and I made the decision to close our restaurant earlier this year. However, we saw this as an opportunity to create a wine bar and utilize our liquor license. After a few months of hard work, today marks the official grand opening of our new shop. The combination of a wine bar and liquor license seemed like a perfect pairing and we are excited to share it with our community,” Letzo said.

“We display art on the walls and create our own pieces in the studio. The surrounding area serves as a gallery, offering wine, cheese, and charcuterie boards to our guests,” Barefoot said.

The cozy corners of the shop offer a wine list with ample options to enjoy with friends.

“We are very lucky to have a full restaurant liquor license which allows us to source our wine from anywhere, so now we have wines from New Zealand, South Africa, and Italy. France and across the United States so we are happy to offer quite a variety,” Letzo said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Once you have savored the wine, you have the opportunity to unleash your creativity by taking part in the classes they have on offer to create your very own masterpiece.

“They probably will have them twice a month and once we have featured artists this will have them come in and sometimes they will be able to give classes to look at what kind of art they do,” Barefoot said.