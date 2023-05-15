STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The State College Area School District Board of Directors has approved a new assistant superintendent.

Jonathan Bucher was appointed to be the new assistant superintendent for secondary education on Monday, May 15. Bucher comes from the East Pennsboro Area School District, where he has been East Pennsboro High School’s principal since 2017.

A native Pennsylvanian and Penn State football fan, he brings 19 years of experience in education to his latest position.

“I’m excited to join the district,” Bucher said. “For quite some time, I have been observing State

College’s commitment to serving all students, and I knew this is a place I wanted to be part of. I

look forward to contributing to raising the bar on the district’s tradition of preparing students for lifelong success through excellence in education.”

Before becoming a principal, Bucher served as East Pennsboro’s assistant principal in 2017 and

as an assistant principal at Warwick High School the previous year. From 2008 to 2013, he was

the assistant principal at Manheim Township Middle School, coordinating the world language

department for grades 7-12 among other duties.

He began his career as a high school teacher and grades 6-12 educational consultant with Intermediate Unit 13 in Lancaster.

Bucher, who’s expected to start July 1, belongs to the Pennsylvania Principals Association and

the National Association of Secondary School Principals. He and his wife, Jill, are raising twin

children, a son, Brooks, and a daughter, Bailee