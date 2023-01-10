ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new restaurant is now open in downtown St. Marys and its owners are bringing an authentic Mexican menu to the area.

Taco Inc. Bar and Grille is located at 239. Brussels St. in St. Marys and this is the fourth location in Pennsylvania.

The restaurant features tacos, enchiladas, burritos, quesadillas, fajitas and much more. It also has a full-service bar.

“I love getting people, especially people who say they don’t like Mexican and they come in because they know me or they see pictures or something and then they try something and they’re like wow that was really good,” Manager and Part Owner Gina Tamburlin said. “They’re aware of what authentic Mexican is and they’re excited to give it to the area.”

Taco Inc. is also going to be expanding and adding an express shop in Clearfield. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Their number is 814-245-8115.