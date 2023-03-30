JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)–A new, immersive aviation conference is coming to the Johnstown Cambria County Airport this May.

The first-ever Inaugural Aerium Summit will take students as young as middle school through the different career paths in aviation. Additionally, it’ll serve as a networking opportunity for industry leaders and educators.

The summit was created to show the career paths and show students these careers can be built in Johnstown. Additionally, this helps address the nationwide pilot and mechanic shortage.

“The idea is to show the high school students those different types of careers both hands-on by showing them flight simulators, and introducing them to the different industries in the area,” Cree said. “As well as, showing them that they can get their pilots license here or mechanics license here.”

This event was created as a collaborative effort among the airport, Nulton Aviation Services, Aerium, and multiple other organizations and leaders. Airport Manager Cory Cree said the event would feature many hands-on activities such as a flight simulator and opportunities to get their licenses.

The hope is this conference can help bring up the next generation of mechanics and pilots. Aerium Spokesperson Matt Crocco said much of the current workforce is retiring or approaching retirement age.

“By 2031 or 2032, 90,000 mechanics or about 40% of the current workforce would reach retirement age,” Crocco said. “There’s also expected that same time frame about 26,000 person pilot shortage.”

The summit is also for educators and industry leaders. Industry leaders are encouraged to network with others, students, and educators.

Educators are encouraged to attend workshops where there will be a “train the trainer,” component. Crocco said educators would learn more about ways to guide their students through the aviation pathway.

“They’ll get to see the new education pathways and training opportunities available,” Crocco said. “A lot of things will be open because of collaborative efforts throughout the state.”

Cree said another goal is to have students stay within the Johnstown area. He added how many of these careers offer decent benefits and upper mobility.

“We need to get the next generation interested in aviation and aviation mechanics,” Cree said. “So that, we can continue to provide the safest aviation in the world which is the FAA.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The conference is at the Johnstown Airport from May 30th to June 1st. Registration prices vary depending on the person. Students are free if they register through their school. Detailed agenda and fees can be found on their website.