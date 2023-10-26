ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – 1st Summit Bank is celebrating 100 years in business with the opening of a new location.

The new branch, located on 6th Avenue in the Eldorado section of Altoona, opened its doors on Oct. 24.

“Having been a part of the Altoona Community for the past 20 years, we have built some great relationships with many businesses and consumers. This new location will allow us to provide improved service and convenience to those valuable customers as well as to many new partners in this important market,” J. Eric Renner, 1st Summit Bank’s CEO and President, said in a press release.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This is the companies third location in Blair County and 18th overall, also operating throughout Cambria, Somerset, Westmoreland and Indiana counties.