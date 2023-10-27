CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A business that brings indoor batting cages and a new technology to area athletes has opened in Clearfield County.

During the winter many baseball and softball players prepare for the upcoming season. That can mean longer days and more time spent traveling to areas that have batting cages. But now, many of these athletes can stay in the area.

Clearfield Cages, an indoor sports training facility, has opened on Hall Street in Hyde.

The space features five full-hitting cages equipped with hit attack pitching machines.

The cages will be outfitted with HitTrax, a computer program that uses cameras to show the batter real-time data about their power and placement. The pitching machines can throw a variety of pitches including a fastball, curveball, knuckleball, and slider. There is also an area for live pitching as well as an open space for various other activities.

This keeps the kids active and playing baseball,” Owner Joe Aveni said. “They can actually rent it for birthday parties. You can also do wiffle ball, dodgeball, kickball, anything really indoors that you really want to.”

The family decided to bring this to the area with the help from Joe’s wife Mackenzie and her family. The family has a long line of professional players.

“My wife is big into baseball, and her family is really influential on the decision to open this place,” Aveni said. “ Her dad actually has a facility in Texas. We thought it was a good fit for here. There’s really not that many around. We’re hoping to bring people in and just keep the kids playing baseball.”

This also keeps the family busy during the winter.

“It’s nice to have something to do, we have three boys and we have to keep them active, keep them going. So it just the area really didn’t have much for baseball and softball,” Aveni said.

The facility offers a membership program. There’s a $60 membership that gets you 16, 30-minute sessions per month in the cages, including a tee, a bucket of balls and the screen to protect yourself whenever you’re pitching. Pitching machines are an extra $5. There’s also a $40 membership, which includes 8 30-minute sessions. Teams can rent the facility for practice.