BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bedford County elected officials were sworn in on Friday, including a new district attorney.

Ashlan Clark, who took an oath of office today as the newly elected district attorney, said that she wants to institute changes that will make the district attorney’s office more efficient to speed up the handling of cases and has been looking forward to this day.

“I’m excited. I’m moving forward,” Clark said. “I’ve been really looking froward to this day for a long time. Um it was always kind of a dream of mine to be back in the prosecution’s office so um it’s a really great day.”

Clark, who was an Assistant District Attorney under DA Dwight Diehl, added that he had been mentoring her since April to ensure a smooth transition.

Clark is only the second woman to have ever served as district attorney for the county of Bedford.