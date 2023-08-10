ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnsonburg community in Elk County is welcoming a new boutique store.

The Market Street Boutique and Company will offer trendy clothing, accessories, jewelry and more for all ages. The owners said that this is something the area has never had before.

“There has never really been anything with this kind of style in town. Like I said, it is unique, it is trendy, But we brought this here because there really has never been anything else like this in the area,” Molly Christoff said along with Kiersten Jacobs, Justine Kuntz and Jenna Zimmerman.

The owners are hopeful to soon be able to offer online shopping. The store is open on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.