BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Centre County’s newest brewery is officially open and serving up in-house drinks daily.

“Many people have come up to me and said it’s something that they think the community really has wanted,” Brewery Partner Gordon Kauffman said.

Boal City Brewing, located at 235 Old Boalsburg Road, features a tap room and a beer garden on the grounds of the Boal Mansion Museum. All of the brews are made in the Brewery.

Kauffman said the focus of the brewery is to educate visitors on the beer that is being served to them, as well as the process of how the drinks are made right in the same building.

Mike Smith is the brewmaster for the brewery. He said the process has been months in the making.

“In the beginning, it was kind of looking at things on paper and kind of looking at things to see how is the flow of the process going to work,” Smith said. “We’re going to have to bring in materials this way and process this here.”

After a soft open with family and friends two weeks ago, both Kauffman and Smith said the response has been positive.

“If things continue in the course that they are, we’re going to have to grow,” Smith said. “We’re already planning spaces to add more tanks, to add more fermentation so that we can grow and meet demand.”

Kauffman said an added benefit to the location of the brewery is its close proximity to Rothrock State Forest.

“We’re just excited to see people continue to use the space to gather but also to use the trails that are on the property,” Kauffman said. “It provides a real opportunity for people to either start with a beer or come back with a beer or have a beer after they recreation in Rothrock State Forest.”

If you’re looking for a bite to eat with your drink, Kauffman said food trucks will also be onsite four days a week.

The brewery will be open seven days a week. You can learn more on their Facebook and Instagram pages.