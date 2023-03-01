BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–A new brewery plans to open its doors in Duncanville in the upcoming weeks.

Sugar Run Brewing Company plans to give the Hollidaysburg-Duncansville community a taste of homemade beers. The owners’ Matt and Diane Krueger have many years of experience in breweries.

The building is located at 511 Municipal Drive, next to Slinky Action Zone. The building is a six-car garage setting and it’ll allow for outdoor and indoor seating depending on the weather.

Matt said the brews are a mix of American and German-style ales. However, by the time, they open they’ll have at least eight beers for folks to try. Additionally, they’ll have wines and liquors from Oak Spring Winery and Big Spring Spirits from Bellefonte.

“We’re excited that people are looking for a new, young, business sort of south of Altoona,” Matt said. “We’re thrilled that there’s that kind of excitement and buzz. We’re going to do everything we can to capitalize on that and hopefully make it work for the community for a long time.”

Both owners describe the atmosphere as family-friendly with a natural feel. Diane said they’re eager to share their love for good beer and provide good food.

“We’re really looking to have the community come in and taste great beer, great food and lively and fun atmosphere,” Diane said. “Very family friendly. So, we’re just excited about that.”

The brewery is looking for workers including servers, receptionists and a kitchen staff. Once they have their workers, it’ll determine when they open. Their goal is to open sometime this month.