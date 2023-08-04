CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At the Verelli family farm in Clearfield County a new business has opened, offering a free sunflower field adventure and more.

Small Batch Kitchen, located at 311 Ross Road in Grampian, you’ll find find organic foods and a huge three-acre sunflower field.

“We make jams and jellies out of all of the berries we pick and sweet vinegars from them too,” Owner Melony Verelli said. “We freeze-dried our herbs that we forage and make herbal teas. We also freeze-dried fruit and add them to the herbal mixes as well.”

But the business is open to hearing suggestions about anything that can be made from natural resources and to also show that they can also make items.

“Anything really anything that we can forage,” Verelli said. “ We want people to know what you can do and what’s out there to eat that’s good. And show them what to do with it. A lot of people don’t know how to do that, we’re all about self-sufficiency.”

One highlight is the three-acre sunflower field that was originally going to be used to feed animals but now The Small Batch Kitchen is using it to attract customers.

“This helps draw people in to get attention on this too but also we will feed it to our critters,” Verelli said.

The family has also received overwhelming community support. This is helping the family after taking the quote “scary step” into opening a business.

“We’re really overwhelmed by the positive response we’ve had. We’re really thankful and we appreciate the overwhelming positive response we’ve had,” Verelli said.

The family is selling a bouquet of sunflowers for $2.50. The business is open Tuesday to Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.