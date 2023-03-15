STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College and Ferguson Township residents will soon have another option for their cable and broadband service.

The two municipalities along with C-NET began the process to negotiate a franchise agreement with Shentel, under their Glo Fiber brand, for the provision of cable television services within the municipalities in May of 2022.

A cable franchise agreement with Shentel was approved by the State College Borough Council on January 9, 2023, and the Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors on January 17, 2023.

Pursuant to the regulations set forth in the Telecommunications Act and of the Federal Communications Commission, both municipalities are authorized to grant franchises to entities interested in constructing, maintaining, and operating cable systems within their boundaries.

Currently, both municipalities have franchise agreements with Comcast and will continue these agreements.

Construction is currently slated to begin in 2024.