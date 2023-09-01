JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new candy store is expanding its operations by opening a new store in Brookville.

The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed “Open Arms Farmacy” (OAF) to historic Main Street Friday morning.

The shop is having a grand opening weekend event Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 188 Main Street with samples and giveaways, the chamber said in a release.

OAF went from a personal hobby to an overnight success after a popular TikTok influencer gave a big shout out to owners Rob Black and BJ Hand for their freeze-dried candies.

Their first store, in Punxsutawney, also houses their commercial kitchen with 14 machines used to keep up with demand, including orders from the Altoona Curve and thecandyspace.com.

The new OAF shop in Brookville will have freeze-dried candy, novelty candy, and its own line of soda made specifically for Brookville, the chamber said.

For more info, store hours, and updates from the owners, you can check out OAF on Facebook by clicking here.