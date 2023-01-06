BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Being a new parent while working? It’s like having two jobs at once.

And it’s exactly how Kaitlyn Tomlinson got the idea for her two new businesses opening in Duncansville this summer — Hummingbird Childcare Center and LoCol Co-Work and Business Center.

“After having my first son, we struggled trying to figure out if one of us were going to have to quit our jobs, or how we were going to be able to manage a career and also being parents,” Tomlinson said. “So, I thought there needed to be a space where you can drop a child off, and then you can work in the other area.”

The businesses will be on Patchway Road in between Marzoni’s and Martin’s and will be two separate businesses, but Tomlinson said Hummingbird can take care of the kids while the parents work right next door in a shared workspace.

Hummingbird will offer full-time, part-time, and flex care and will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sundays.

“If [parents] just need two hours a day for care, or if they need a whole day’s worth of care, we can accept children for that,” Tomlinson said. “But we have the capacity to offer fulltime care as well.”

Designs for Hummingbird’s infant and toddler rooms.

The classrooms will be designed for kids aged six months to five years, with an infant room, two toddler rooms and a preschool/indoor play area. Tomlinson said she’s still figuring out pricing for the childcare.

LoCol membership starts at $70 per month and has seven tiers. The base membership gets you 24/7 access, desk space, access to a document shredder and monthly events, plus a coffee shop opening inside.

Upgrading your membership gets you additional features and amenities like access to a printer, scanner and fitness center, credits to use a conference room and more.

Tomlinson said LoCol will be useful for those who work at home even if they don’t have kids.

“The idea is to collaborate with different areas of the community, different members of the community that you wouldn’t normally have interaction with,” Tomlinson said.

There’s also a plan to have two private offices for small businesses to rent.

Construction is set to start in the spring, and Tomlinson said it will take about four months.

Both centers currently have waitlists for membership and interviews to see if your child is the right fit.

You can join Hummingbird’s waitlist here. To join LoCal’s waitlist, click here and scroll to the bottom of the page.