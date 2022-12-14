STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new process to file civilian complaints for the State College Police Department will be going live on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The new process, developed by the Community Oversight Board, is an alternative and completely confidential way to file a complaint or voice a concern about the police department. The board says they are able to provide help and support to anyone filing a complaint.

More information about the new process can be found on the State College Borough website.