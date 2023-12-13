STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new, full-service bank division of CNB Bank with a unique focus is launching in State College.

Officials at Impressia Bank, located at 1960 Old Gatesburg Road, said the bank will target the financial needs of women.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony, leaders at the bank said access to capital, which continues to be the biggest barrier to market entry and the success of women-owned businesses, is a priority service.

“We really focus on redefining the relationship that women have with banks,” EVP and Chief Commercial Banking Officer Angela Wilcoxson said.

As a CNB Bank partner, Impressia clients can also go to CNB offices. All CNB clients can utilize Impressia’s services.

“We aren’t a bank just for women,” President Mary Kate Loftus said. “The banking services that we provide are great for everybody but they really are designed and inspired to deliver banking in a different way.”

This is the fourth Impressia Bank location, with the other three being located across Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Impressia Bank also gave a donation to Penn State’s Teammates for Life organization.