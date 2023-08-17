ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new coffee shop and bakery opened their doors in Altoona and they are ready to serve up some sweet treats to customers.

Forno Alto, located at 5923 6th Avenue, opened their doors in July and is serving up coffee, breakfast sandwiches, toasted breads, desserts and more. Forno Alto also has a brick oven to bake their loaves of bread.

The coffee shop may be new, but this is the second place owner and manager Travis Seymore, runs. Right next door to Forno Alto is Alto Market. Seymore said Forno Alto opened because the market customers were always asking for four things, so he wanted to help give them that.

“We had customers ask for predominantly four things, they were looking for someplace to sit down, always asking for coffee, they were always asking for cannolis and baked goods that we didn’t have over there and wine was always the other one,” Seymore said. “We can’t fix the wine part, but we can fix the other ones along with fresh baked breads and some different stuff like that.”

The shop is open for dine-in and take-out Monday-Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Seymore said they plan to open a drive-thru at the bakery and open more positions.

For more information, check out their Facebook page.